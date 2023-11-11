The Edmonton Oilers are in a freefall right now, with more and more analysts and fans of the game weighing in on their struggles.

The most recent to discuss the Oilers was former NHLer Sean Avery, known during his playing days for being the league’s biggest pest. The 43-year-old, speaking on The Sean Avery Rule, blasted several Oilers for their poor start, including captain Connor McDavid.

“Houston, we have a problem,” Avery said. “The problem is not in Houston; it’s in Edmonton. Who’s going to fix the problem in Edmonton? Do you want to fire the coach, tell him to get a tan somewhere, or send him to Cancun to recharge? Pay him for not coaching? You want to blame [Ken] Holland? Or do you just wanna say, you know what, the buck stops with the big boys. Darnell Nurse makes $9 million a year. High and hard off the glass, come on.

“You’ve got Connor McDavid at $12.5 million. Leon [Draisaitl] is at $9 [million]. He doesn’t even want to answer questions. Connor looks like he’s aged 30 years. Fresh face baby Connor McDavid, remember him? I don’t, because he’s been through the god d*mn meat grinder of the Canadian media. And by the way, that’s the job when you’re the big superstar on the team. When you’re the best player in the world and you make $12.5 million a year, you’ve gotta answer the bell. Leon, you’ve gotta answer these questions.”

A message to Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers pic.twitter.com/f1PidTdH55 — Sean Avery (@imseanavery) November 10, 2023



Avery said he wants to see McDavid and Draisaitl win a Stanley Cup in Edmonton before potentially leaving to play elsewhere while reminding them that Wayne Gretzky won four before departing.

While some may not agree with Avery’s assessment, neither McDavid nor Draisaitl have been their usual dominant selves this season. If the Oilers are to pull out of their funk, they will need their two superstars to be much better and will hope to have them turn things around in tonight’s game versus the Seattle Kraken.