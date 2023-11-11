Oilers could have coaching change after tonight's game: report

Jay Woodcroft is still the Edmonton Oilers coach despite Thursday’s loss to the San Jose Sharks, but his leash is extremely tight.

Many expected that the Oilers’ loss on Thursday to the NHL worst Sharks would be the end for Woodcroft, but general manager Ken Holland hasn’t fired the 47-year-old just yet. According to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, however, that could all change after tonight’s game versus the Seattle Kraken.

“I’d expect Woodcroft to be behind the bench for Saturdays game,” Rishaug tweeted on Friday. “All things will be evaluated after this road trip.”

Further to this, I’d expect Woodcroft to be behind the bench for Saturdays game. All things will be evaluated after this road trip. https://t.co/jQQuifj6cR — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) November 10, 2023



Rishaug explained that the reason for the hesitancy to fire Woodcroft is because management doesn’t want to let the Oilers players feel like they are off the hook. Their play through the first 12 games of the season hasn’t been acceptable, and certainly isn’t all on Woodcroft. As Rishaug mentioned, however, Holland may not have a choice if the losses continue to pile up for much longer.

If the Oilers are to turn things around, tonight is an excellent opportunity to do so. They are set to take on the Kraken, a team with its own fair share of struggles this season. Through 14 games, they own a 5-6-3 record and a goal differential of -11.

With a win, Woodcroft will likely be given an opportunity to coach the Oilers during their brief two-game homestand, which begins on Monday versus the New York Islanders. If they lose, it is hard to imagine he remains in his position. It’s a shocking turn of events given how much expectations the Oilers had this offseason, and goes to show that anything can happen in sports.