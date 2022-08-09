An adorable California Sea Lion pup has been born at West Edmonton Mall

Edmonton has welcomed one of its cutest residents, with Marine Life in West Edmonton Mall announcing the birth of a California Sea Lion pup.

The male pup was born on July 20 at 9:10 am to 15-year-old Quinty and 27-year-old Pablo.

“Both mom and pup are doing extremely well behind the scenes as they take the time to bond. Quinty is a very attentive mom. She is nursing regularly and is already teaching the pup how to swim and dive,” the mall said in a news release.

The mall said the pup is very vocal and energetic and has quickly developed a fun and playful personality.

“Marine Life staff have been dedicated to 24/7 care and support for the past several weeks to ensure Quinty and the pup are healthy and thriving.”

People are being asked to submit name suggestions on the West Edmonton Mall Facebook page for the little pup.

Marine Life is an underground aquarium that is home to more than 100 species of fish, sharks, sea turtles, penguins, reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates.