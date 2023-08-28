Oilers are bringing back Sam Gagner for third stint with team

What’s old appears to be new once again for the Edmonton Oilers.

After multiple reports had surfaced this summer about his looming return to Edmonton, the Oilers announced on Monday that they’d signed Sam Gagner to a professional tryout contract, his third go-around with the team.

The team also officially announced the signing of centre Brandon Sutter on a PTO after rumours earlier in the summer.

The 34-year-old Gagner was originally drafted by the franchise sixth overall way back in 2007 and spent the first seven years of his career before departing for the Arizona Coyotes in the summer of 2014.

Gagner returned to Edmonton for two seasons in 2018-19 and 2019-20, while also making stops in his career with the Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, and Winnipeg Jets, as well as 43 games for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

In his two previous stops in Edmonton, Gagner had 111 goals and 206 assists over 542 games for the Oilers in his career. His most memorable performance came back in February 2012, when he put up eight points in an 8-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton’s Rexall Place, tied for the second-best ever individual single-game performance in NHL history.