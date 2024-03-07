New Oilers forward Sam Carrick's brothers sell their own maple syrup

Hockey runs in new Edmonton Oilers forward Sam Carrick’s family, but so does maple syrup.

The 32-year-old was acquired by the Oilers yesterday alongside Adam Henrique in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks. Carrick is part of a large family of hockey players with three brothers who have played hockey, including Trevor Carrick, who is in the AHL with the San Diego Gulls. While that may not be much of a surprise, what his two other brothers now do for a living might be.

Former Oilers and Ducks head coach Dallas Eakins took to social media to let fans know that Carrick’s family produces and sells their very own maple syrup under the brand “Carrick Bros.”

Yo @EdmontonOilers fans. The kid is way too humble and modest to say a word so I will take the honour of showing you our family’s #1 go to maple syrup. #GoGetSome

Media will love it too!👊🤪https://t.co/tVWNVLuTnV pic.twitter.com/cYC7dM54jx — Dallas Eakins (@dallaseakins) March 7, 2024

Carrick’s brothers Josh and Jake Carrick appear to be the two owners of the company, as they leave the hockey playing for Sam and Trevor.

The website for the brand goes a bit more in-depth, with the family’s history of making syrup when they were kids.

"Growing up in southern Ontario, every spring we'd head out to our grandfather's sugar bush to help him collect sap and boil it into maple syrup," the site read.

Apart from traditional maple syrup, the company also sells something called “maple water,” which can be used to hydrate during workouts.

Carrick certainly plays the game of a farm kid who used to make his own maple syrup in his youth. He has fought tooth and nail, sometimes literally, to make his way to the NHL and is among the league leaders in fights with seven so far this season.

Oilers fans hope maple syrup won’t be the only thing sweet about Carrick’s time in Edmonton as the team is hoping to push for a long Stanley Cup playoff run.