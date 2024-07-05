Sabres fans dumbfounded by their trade with Oilers for McLeod

The Edmonton Oilers and Buffalo Sabres have agreed to a trade that has left the hockey world shocked and confused.

The Sabres announced this afternoon that they have acquired Oilers forward Ryan McLeod, along with forward prospect Tyler Tullio, in exchange for another forward prospect in Matt Savoie.

We have acquired Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for Matt Savoie. Details: https://t.co/nW9VxUzgmC pic.twitter.com/MgTxzqZHKC — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 5, 2024

Savoie, 20, was the ninth overall selection in the 2022 draft. He began this past season with the Wenatchee Wild, where he accumulated 11 goals and 24 points in 11 games. He was then traded to the Moose Jaw Warriors, where he scored 19 goals and 47 points in 23 games. He also suited up for an additional 19 playoff games, where his 10 goals and 24 points helped the Warriors win the WHL championship.

As for the Sabres, they landed a fast-skating McLeod who primarily played third-line centre minutes for the Oilers the past three seasons. While he showed glimpses, he was never able to make the jump offensively like the organization had hoped. The 24-year-old managed 12 goals and 30 points this past season.

Tullio, meanwhile, was viewed as a decent prospect for the Oilers but still has ways to go before making the jump to the NHL. The 22-year-old suited up in 54 games with the Bakersfield Condors this past season, scoring nine goals and 21 points.

This seems like a massive price to pay for the Sabres, as many thought the Oilers would be shopping McLeod to gain some cap space. Being able to land a prospect as good as Savoie has Oilers fans ecstatic. Sabres fans, on the other hand, are extremely frustrated with the move.

Somebody take away kevyn Adams phone — Eew (@ew1ll1ams) July 5, 2024

Worst move Adams has ever made and that’s saying something — RJ (@27RingsPod) July 5, 2024

Bad trade — Rich J (@RichJenkins14) July 5, 2024

That’s terrible — Cody Merrill (@CodyyMerr) July 5, 2024

Bro. We fr 😭 — Turf Talk (@TurfTalkSports1) July 5, 2024

“KEVYN MAKE A TRADE” “NO NOT LIKE THAT” — Sabretooth’s Burner (@SabresAreAWagon) July 5, 2024

besties I’m afraid Kevyn did not cook with this one I might even go as far as saying that perhaps he set the house on fire — chipped tooth (@cursed_hockey) July 5, 2024

What a terrible trade. Fire Kevyn Adams. — Cam (@Maverick30_) July 5, 2024

Adams, “We’re looking for a bottom 6 player to fill our roster”

Edmonton GM: Ok give us your top prospect

Adams, “deal!” 😵‍💫 — mikow⛷ (@J_Mikows17) July 5, 2024

Savoie has three seasons to go on his contract, which carries a $886,667 cap hit. McLeod, meanwhile, is entering the final season of a two-year deal with a $2.1 million cap hit. He will be an RFA once the deal expires.

While it remains to be seen who the true winner of this trade is based on how Savoie’s development goes over the next few years, it is evident that the majority of hockey fans feel the Oilers have easily come out on top.