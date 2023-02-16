Heartbreaking: Beloved WEM sea lion, Kelpie, passes away at 28

Earlier this morning, West Edmonton Mall’s Marine Life Department announced on Facebook that one of its long-time residents, Kelpie the sea lion, had passed away.

“It is with very heavy hearts that we announce our beloved California sea lion, Kelpie, has passed away peacefully on February 15, 2023,” the announcement said.

“Kelpie was a favourite among staff and visitors alike, known for her eager personality, love of attention, and high energy.”

Born at the Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland on June 23, 1994, Kelpie was considered “very geriatric” for her species at 28 years old. California sea lions average between 15 and 20 years old in the wild, so Kelpie far outlived her natural life expectancy, according to the WEM Marine Life Department.



Kelpie came to West Edmonton Mall on October 23, 2004, and will be remembered as inquisitive, confident, and the exhibit’s most strong-willed and brave sea lion.

“Kelpie loved using her unique voice to bark and was always ready to interact with her favourite toys: webbed balls stuffed with fish and ice cubes.”

Marine Life said its veterinary team made the decision to euthanize Kelpie humanely after an examination and with “her best interests in mind.” She will be missed by her fellow sea lions, Clara, Pablo, Quinty, and Wembley.

Instead of flowers, Marine Life asks everyone to donate to Hope for Wildlife in Kelpie’s memory, a charitable wildlife rehabilitation and education organization that rescues and rehabilitates injured and orphaned wild animals.