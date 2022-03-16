Game On: Rogers Hometown Hockey coming to Edmonton next month

Hockey fans will definitely want to save the date for this one!
Rogers Hometown Hockey will be coming to Edmonton’s ICE District Plaza for a massive hockey celebration from April 1 to 4, and all of the events are free to check out.
Bring the family to the Street Festival on Friday from 5 pm to 8:30 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Fans of all ages can enjoy live entertainment, meet NHL alumni, enter to win prizes, and take part in fun hockey-themed activities.
On Monday, start the new week by watching a live national NHL broadcast of Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning in the ICE District Plaza, hosted live by Canadian broadcast legends Ron MacLean and Tara Slone, beginning at 5:30 pm. The duo will also share stories celebrating Edmonton’s hockey history and culture.
Rogers Hometown Hockey events and activities are free, though guests are asked to pre-register online for themselves and any members of their household.
Edmonton is one of the last stops of Rogers Hometown Hockey’s 2022 tour. The long-running hockey celebration will visit 16 communities from coast to coast, including the City of Lloydminster from March 19 to 21 and Grande Prarie from March 26 to 28.
Rogers Hometown Hockey – Edmonton
When: April 1 to 4, 2022
Time: 5 pm to 8:30 pm (Friday, 11 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 4:30 to 8:30 pm (Monday)
Where: ICE District Plaza – 10340 102 Street NW, Edmonton
Cost: Free