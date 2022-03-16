Game On: Rogers Hometown Hockey coming to Edmonton next month

Hockey fans will definitely want to save the date for this one!

Rogers Hometown Hockey will be coming to Edmonton’s ICE District Plaza for a massive hockey celebration from April 1 to 4, and all of the events are free to check out.

Bring the family to the Street Festival on Friday from 5 pm to 8:30 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Fans of all ages can enjoy live entertainment, meet NHL alumni, enter to win prizes, and take part in fun hockey-themed activities.

Edmonton is one of the last stops of Rogers Hometown Hockey’s 2022 tour. The long-running hockey celebration will visit 16 communities from coast to coast, including the City of Lloydminster from March 19 to 21 and Grande Prarie from March 26 to 28.

When: April 1 to 4, 2022

Time: 5 pm to 8:30 pm (Friday, 11 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 4:30 to 8:30 pm (Monday)

Where: ICE District Plaza – 10340 102 Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: Free