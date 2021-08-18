These are the road closures for the Edmonton World Triathlon Championship Finals

The 2021 World Triathlon Championship Finals come to Edmonton this weekend, and there is a flurry of road closures in effect for it too.

This Saturday, the finals bring the world’s best triathletes, including two Tokyo Olympic gold medalists, to the city.

To ensure the safety of competitors, volunteers and spectators, there will be many road closures in place for Saturday and Sunday.

The closures are as follows:

Saturday, August 21 (6:30 am – 6:30 pm):

Groat Road, from 87 Avenue to Emily Murphy Park Road

Emily Murphy Park Road, from Groat Road to 116 Street

Saskatchewan Drive, from 116 Street to 110 Street

116 Street, from Saskatchewan Drive to Edinboro Road

Edinboro Road, from 116 Street to 118 Street

118 Street, from Edinboro Road to Saskatchewan Drive

Saskatchewan Drive, from 87 Avenue to 118 Street

Sunday, August 22 (7 am – 5 pm):

Emily Murphy Park Road, from Groat Road to 116 Street

116 Street, from Saskatchewan Drive to Edinboro Road

Edinboro Road, from 116 Street to 118 Street

118 Street, from Edinboro Road to Saskatchewan Drive

Saskatchewan Drive, from 118 Street to 87 Avenue

Groat Road, from 87 Avenue to 111 Avenue

Edmonton last hosted the International Triathlon Union Grand Final in 2014.

2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic champions Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway and Flora Duffy of Bermuda are competing in the finals.

When: Saturday, August 21

Address: Hawrelak Park (9330 Groat Road NW, Edmonton)