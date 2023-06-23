Despite taking him eighth overall less than four years ago, the Edmonton Oilers are reportedly willing to move Philip Broberg.

It is no secret that the Oilers are looking for help up front and on the back end, though they have limited cap space. In order to free up some space, there have been reports of both Kailer Yamamoto and Warren Foegele being up for grabs. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, they are also open to moving Broberg.

“As the Oilers explore the market for a top-six winger and a top-4 D, some chatter they’ve made Broberg available if the right circumstances present themselves, beyond trying to clear out some $,” Pagnotta tweeted.

As the Oilers explore the market for a top-six winger and a top-4 D, some chatter they’ve made Broberg available if the right circumstances present themselves, beyond trying to clear out some $. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 23, 2023

Though Broberg has yet to develop as quickly as fans had hoped, he is still just 21 years old. He appeared in a career-high 46 games with the Oilers this season, registering a goal and seven helpers while averaging slightly less than 13 minutes per game in ice time. He also suited up for an additional nine postseason games but was held pointless.

Despite the early excitement surrounding Broberg having dropped off over the last year or two, Scott Wheeler is still relatively high on him. In an article published by The Athletic in January, Wheeler had plenty of positives to say about the young Swede’s game.

“He’s long, he’s strong, he was a late birthday in his draft year (which speaks to some of that catch-up we’re seeing in other areas of his game), his stride is powerful and compact, he’s sturdy in board battles, and he has always used his natural tools to play an aggressive, confident style which relied on carrying the puck and trying to influence the game.”

Though Broberg may no longer project to be a top-pairing defenceman like the Oilers had hoped when they had drafted him, he still has strong second-pairing potential. That will entice teams and could result in the Oilers landing a solid player for themselves should they choose to deal him.