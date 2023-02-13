News

Controversial author Jordan B. Peterson is coming to Rogers Place

Feb 13 2023, 7:51 pm
Jordan Peterson/Facebook

Controversial Canadian clinical psychologist, best-selling author, and YouTube personality Jordan Peterson has added an Edmonton stop to his book tour across North America.

Peterson is on tour for his book published in 2021 titled Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life.

The work is described as a self-help book. According to Wikipedia, the release was protested by some of the staff of the publisher, Penguin Random House.

Peterson is no stranger to controversy, but he has a devout group of followers. He gained notoriety in 2016 while a professor at the University of Toronto for his criticism of political correctness on campuses.

In 2018, he paused his clinical and teaching practices and published 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos. Since then, Peterson has appeared on many podcasts, controversial series, and other online shows. In 2022, he signed a deal with the conservative American news company, The Daily Wire.

Peterson is currently in the middle of a dispute with the Ontario College of Psychologists over sanctions placed on him for his social media use.

The show is on May 24 at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 17 through Ticketmaster.com.

