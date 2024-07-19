After nearly 11 years, Reid Wilkins’ tenure with Edmonton’s 630 CHED, which serves as the home to both the Edmonton Oilers and Edmonton Elks, has come to an end.

Unlike plenty of departures in the radio business, Wilkins was able to host his final few shows this week. He announced his upcoming departure on Wednesday’s show and reconfirmed it yesterday during his final segment in a chat with Bob Stauffer.

“My name is Reid Wilkins, and this is my final time hosting this show,” Wilkins said. “I am departing 630 CHED at the end of my shift tomorrow, but with an Elks game tonight, this will be my final addition of Inside Sports.

“It has been an absolute privilege to host this show, I guess through almost 11 years, 11 Oilers hockey seasons. Of course, I also did the Faceoff Show and Overtime Openline.”

Wilkins was a favourite amongst many Edmontonian sports fans, while many others in the business saw him as an idol. That was evident based on how many of his peers wished him well following an announcement he made on X ahead of his last show.

Will host Inside Sports on @630CHED for the final time tonight from 7-8! It's been a privilege to work at this station and talk about the Oilers, EE, and local sports. Will have a final Quiz for @Bob_Stauffer.@Dave_CHED from Ottawa. Thank you for listening. Talk soon. — Reid Wilkins (@ReidWilkins) July 18, 2024

IMO Reid has been the best in the market for the last decade in covering all levels of local sports and to be honest a bit of a throwback in legit story telling and interviews. All time run and rare in this business to leave on his own terms. I’m jealous. Best of Luck! https://t.co/BHCCtYXO6l — Dustin Nielson (@nielsonTSN1260) July 19, 2024

They don’t tend to give final shows if you get let go (I should know), so I suspect that wasn’t the case here. I’m positive he’ll be fine! Reid has done an unreal job with Inside Sports despite the massive disrespect that company has shown for that show. https://t.co/pXy1bV0E9x — Dan Tencer (@dantencer) July 18, 2024

The last 11 yrs working with Reid has been one the most enjoyable times of my career and my life. He took Inside Sports to another level and was willing to be vunerable with our audience. The following he gained was amazing. Chapter ends. We will turn the page on Monday. #grind https://t.co/elsu3aXPJE — Dave Campbell (@Dave_CHED) July 19, 2024

Nobody has worked harder for CHED than this multi-talented Reid Wilkins. If he is moving on, this is major blow for this radio station. https://t.co/Yt0fZ1jwsi — Jim Matheson (@jimmathesonnhl) July 19, 2024

The greatest radio broadcaster Edmonton has ever seen. Sorry Audie Lynds. — Jay Onrait (@JayOnrait) July 19, 2024

Many fans throughout the city were also quick to offer their respects for all the good work he did.

Wilkins has yet to announce what his plans are, though it’s clear based on all the responses he had that many are hoping he will continue to be on the radio in some capacity.