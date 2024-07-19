SportsHockeySports mediaOilers

Reid Wilkins departs Edmonton's 630 CHED: "An absolute privilege"

Jul 19 2024, 3:48 pm
@reidwilkins/Instagram

After nearly 11 years, Reid Wilkins’ tenure with Edmonton’s 630 CHED, which serves as the home to both the Edmonton Oilers and Edmonton Elks, has come to an end.

Unlike plenty of departures in the radio business, Wilkins was able to host his final few shows this week. He announced his upcoming departure on Wednesday’s show and reconfirmed it yesterday during his final segment in a chat with Bob Stauffer.

“My name is Reid Wilkins, and this is my final time hosting this show,” Wilkins said. “I am departing 630 CHED at the end of my shift tomorrow, but with an Elks game tonight, this will be my final addition of Inside Sports.

“It has been an absolute privilege to host this show, I guess through almost 11 years, 11 Oilers hockey seasons. Of course, I also did the Faceoff Show and Overtime Openline.”

Wilkins was a favourite amongst many Edmontonian sports fans, while many others in the business saw him as an idol. That was evident based on how many of his peers wished him well following an announcement he made on X ahead of his last show.

Many fans throughout the city were also quick to offer their respects for all the good work he did.

Wilkins has yet to announce what his plans are, though it’s clear based on all the responses he had that many are hoping he will continue to be on the radio in some capacity.

