Punjabi Rasoi was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspected the establishment.

The inspector found over 15 violations at Punjabi Rasoi, located at 9756 54th Avenue NW in Edmonton, that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“Evidence of a rodent infestation,” reads the written order from the AHS. “Including droppings on floors, shelves, takeout containers, etc.”

“The facility construction was not approved by local regulatory agencies.”

This closure order from the AHS was dated April 20.

There were many other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector, including “no handwashing sink in the kitchen” and “improper food storage practices, including uncovered food storage containers.”

“Use of unsuitable and unclean items as food scoops,” read the AHS order.

“Some utensils and equipment were unclean, in disrepair, and/or improperly stored.”

Before the restaurant could reopen, the owner must undertake and diligently pursue the completion of several work-related changes, including ensuring “that the facility is free of pests and of conditions that lead to the harbouring or breeding of pests.”

Punjabi Rasoi

Address: 9756 54th Avenue NW, Edmonton