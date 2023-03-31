How would you like to experience incredible views of the northern lights in Canada’s arctic, all while living it up in a luxury lakefront villa?

This Airbnb near Yellowknife has six bedrooms and three bathrooms and could be yours to rent for $888 per night.

Offering all of the luxury amenities in a pristine wilderness environment, this property boasts a hot tub, three arcade games, and 2,000 square feet of deck space to take in all of the natural beauty.

Imagine getting up in the morning and dipping your toes in the lake here.

Even though it’s so remote, you certainly won’t be bored here. The possibilities are endless outdoors, and there are plenty of things indoors to keep you occupied too.

Like, Big Buck and a Pacman machine? We’ll take it.

After a long day, it would be so lovely to relax in the hot tub.

What a perfect place to catch views of the northern lights. 😍 Being in such a remote area, the lights look absolutely incredible.

A trip to Canada’s arctic is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The villa is about a 16-hour drive from Edmonton, but it would make for a fantastic road trip with a few friends.

Would you stay here? Let us know in the comments.