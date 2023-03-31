Real EstateUrbanized

Take a look inside this pristine Airbnb in the remote wilderness of the NWT (PHOTOS)

Allison Stephen
Mar 31 2023, 6:54 pm
Take a look inside this pristine Airbnb in the remote wilderness of the NWT (PHOTOS)
Airbnb

How would you like to experience incredible views of the northern lights in Canada’s arctic, all while living it up in a luxury lakefront villa?

This Airbnb near Yellowknife has six bedrooms and three bathrooms and could be yours to rent for $888 per night.

Airbnb

Airbnb

Offering all of the luxury amenities in a pristine wilderness environment, this property boasts a hot tub, three arcade games, and 2,000 square feet of deck space to take in all of the natural beauty.

Airbnb

Airbnb

Imagine getting up in the morning and dipping your toes in the lake here.

Airbnb

Airbnb

Even though it’s so remote, you certainly won’t be bored here. The possibilities are endless outdoors, and there are plenty of things indoors to keep you occupied too.

Like, Big Buck and a Pacman machine? We’ll take it.

Airbnb

Airbnb

After a long day, it would be so lovely to relax in the hot tub.

Airbnb

Airbnb

What a perfect place to catch views of the northern lights. 😍 Being in such a remote area, the lights look absolutely incredible.

Airbnb

Airbnb

A trip to Canada’s arctic is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The villa is about a 16-hour drive from Edmonton, but it would make for a fantastic road trip with a few friends.

Airbnb

Would you stay here? Let us know in the comments.

