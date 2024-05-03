Edmonton's Princess Theatre closed three years ago and it still hasn't sold

It’s been more than two years since the iconic Princess Theatre on Whyte Avenue in Edmonton went up for sale, and we are eagerly awaiting a new owner to take over this historic property.

The 1914-built theatre was listed for lease early in the pandemic but shut down sometime in the fall of 2021. The marquee on the front still reads that the theatre is open during COVID-19 restrictions.

In April 2022, the theatre was listed for sale at $3.1 million. It was re-listed over a year later, with a price reduction to $2.7 million.

The owners are looking for someone to continue the theatre’s operations or use it for something similar.

Built by John McKernan, the theatre was the first marble-faced building in Western Canada. All materials used to make the theatre — except for the marble, which came from BC — were sourced from the local area.

The first commercial film to be screened inside the theatre was The Eagle’s Mate, a silent drama film starring Mary Pickford, released in 1914.

In 1958, the theatre closed for some time but was restored and reopened in 1971 as The Klondike Theatre. In 1976, the Alberta government designated the theatre a registered historic site in recognition of its architecture and its place in Alberta cinematic culture.

The Princess Theatre has 360 seats, including a second-floor balcony, a concession, washrooms, and a projector room.

In the basement of the building, you’ll find Princess II, a second theatre boasting its own concession, washrooms, and a separate entrance off Whyte Avenue.

The property can also be leased and can come fully equipped. But as the theatre stands vacant, we hope to see a film inside again someday.