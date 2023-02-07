NewsHumour & Weird

Your preferred WEM parking spot says more about you than you think

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
Feb 7 2023, 5:22 pm
Your preferred WEM parking spot says more about you than you think
alarico/Shutterstock

Apart from the Oilers, there is nothing more quintessentially Edmonton than the West Edmonton Mall. As a world-renowned attraction and our premier shopping destination, we have a lot to say when it comes to this mall and, in particular, where we like to park. 

As it turns out, where you choose to park at West Edmonton Mall may say a lot more about you than you think. A tweet yesterday discussing preferred WEM parking spots garnered plenty of responses. 

“I drive around aimlessly until I find something, cursing myself for even coming to the mall,” one person admitted.

Others had a very sensible approach to their parking method. 

Parking near the movie theatre was lauded as a less-crowded option for a stress-free parking experience.

Mall veterans will find the middle parking levels quieter – so long as they can find their cars when they’re done.

If you like to embrace mayhem, there are a couple of options near the Fantasyland Hotel.

Where do you park when you go to West Edmonton Mall? Let us know in the comments.

