Your preferred WEM parking spot says more about you than you think

Apart from the Oilers, there is nothing more quintessentially Edmonton than the West Edmonton Mall. As a world-renowned attraction and our premier shopping destination, we have a lot to say when it comes to this mall and, in particular, where we like to park.

As it turns out, where you choose to park at West Edmonton Mall may say a lot more about you than you think. A tweet yesterday discussing preferred WEM parking spots garnered plenty of responses.

You can judge an Edmontonian based on their preferred area of parking at West Edmonton Mall.

I park near the Fishin’ Hole entrance because I’m boring.

The Bourbon Street entrance is for the type who take selfies at Boston Pizza.

People who park by T&T embrace chaos. #yeg — Chad Huculak (@northsidechad) February 6, 2023

“I drive around aimlessly until I find something, cursing myself for even coming to the mall,” one person admitted.

Others had a very sensible approach to their parking method.

My boring take: Overflow parking, on east side of the lot. Cross 90th Ave, Enter at Golds Gym/Laser Golf/whatever it is now. — Brett Watt is painting Malifaux gangs (@brett_watt) February 6, 2023

Parking near the movie theatre was lauded as a less-crowded option for a stress-free parking experience.

By Scotiabank theatre stairs, but down towards the Wild West side where it’s less crowded. — NZ (@Na_Ze2012) February 6, 2023

Mall veterans will find the middle parking levels quieter – so long as they can find their cars when they’re done.

Top level by the Bay or by Silver City (I know it’s not called that anymore but yes it is) and if you park anywhere in the middle levels the parkade it’s a recipe to lose your car forever — Madeline Smith (@meksmith) February 6, 2023

If you like to embrace mayhem, there are a couple of options near the Fantasyland Hotel.

I’m a fantasy land lobby parking person… what does it mean??😂 — Holly Baker (@inthefunlane) February 6, 2023

Where do you park when you go to West Edmonton Mall? Let us know in the comments.