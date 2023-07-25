WestJet just added a bunch more flights from YEG to sunny destinations

There’s some good news if you’re hoping to pack your bags and escape the cold this winter.

WestJet just added a new direct route from YEG to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and will restart a couple of other routes.

Beginning November 4, you’ll once again be able to catch a non-stop flight from Edmonton direct to Mazatlan, Mexico.

The airline is also bringing back its five weekly flights from Edmonton to Abbotsford, BC, according to a news release.

Additionally, WestJet will increase flights from YEG to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to five weekly flights due to “exceptional demand.”

So, while it may be hot and sunny right now, winter is just around the corner, and thankfully, we have some more options now when it comes time to making our escape.