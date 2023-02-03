11 "malnourished and neglected" dogs were seized from a Sherwood Park home

A 26-year-old Edmonton man is facing charges after 11 dogs were found malnourished and neglected inside a Sherwood Park home.

Strathcona County RCMP says they were called to the home last Saturday (January 28) after a concerned resident complained about an animal in distress. Upon arriving on scene, police seized the pets and brought them to the Edmonton Humane Society.

Alex McGrath, who is already on conditions not to have animals, was charged with 11 counts of causing animals unnecessary suffering and 12 counts of failure to comply.

You might also like: Dog found dead in southeast Edmonton and police say he was "dragged" to a park

The busiest day at YEG in 2022 was one that might surprise you

Massive Chinese "spy balloon" over US and Canada rings alarm bells

Thankfully, these pups will get a new lease on life as they are now receiving veterinary care at the Edmonton Humane Society and will be put up for adoption.

McGrath was released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on February 15.