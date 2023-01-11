Dog found dead in southeast Edmonton and police say he was "dragged" to a park

Edmonton police are searching for a person of interest after a German Shepherd/Pit Bull dog was found dead in a park.

Police said on December 26, 2022, officers responded to an animal abuse complaint at Kittlitz Park in southeast Edmonton. Nearby residents found the remains of the medium-sized, neutered dog that is believed to be around three years old. The dog had light brown hair and dark shading around its ears, muzzle, and tail and his paws were also reportedly bound together. Investigators were able to locate a photo of the dog as a puppy from its microchip. It is believed that the dog had been adopted, though police do not know its owner(s).

CCTV footage from the area showed a person dragging the dog by a rope eastbound on the sidewalk of 36A Avenue at 28A Street, around 9:45 pm on Christmas Day. The dog appeared motionless and is believed to have been dead at that time.

The person of interest was also observed dragging the dog’s remains in the snow, then running southbound towards 28A Street. This individual was believed to be wearing a dark-colored hoodie and dark pants with a white stripe down the side.

Police said that shortly after the person was spotted a dark-coloured 2002-2007 Nissan Altima was observed travelling eastbound on 36A Avenue.

You might also like: 10 puppies rescued after being abandoned off a highway in Manitoba

Alberta cities have four of the top five most expensive car insurance premiums in Canada

Three cougars caught on trail cam in western Alberta (VIDEO)

“These types of investigations are difficult, as they involve senseless violence against vulnerable animals who don’t have a voice,” said Sgt. Olena Fedorovich of the Edmonton Police Service Domestic Offender Crimes Section in a news release. “Violence against animals can be a precursor to violent offenses against people, so it is important that we work to identify those involved in these incidents.”

Investigators have scheduled a post-mortem exam to determine how the dog died. Officers are interested in identifying the person who dragged and left the dog in the snow and are also looking to speak with the driver of the Nissan Altima who drove by shortly after the individual disposed of the dog and left the area.