McDavid is already back on the ice skating after ankle injury: report

The Edmonton Oilers may not have Connor McDavid in the lineup for the next couple of weeks, but things seem to be progressing well for the reigning Conn Smyth winner.

Following the team’s announcement that the Oilers captain would be sidelined for two to three weeks with an ankle injury, it seemed like McDavid would be resting back in Edmonton as he waited to get back to full health.

Yet, in true McDavid fashion, it seems like the itch to get back onto the ice was simply too much, as he was spotted skating at the Oilers’ practice facility this morning.

Edmonton Sports Talk’s Tom Gazzola had the scoop.

“Some early positive signs on the Connor McDavid injury front,” Gazzola wrote on social media. “McDavid was on the ice for a skate this morning testing out his ankle at Rogers Place.”

It’s quite impressive that McDavid is already able to get back on the ice, considering he suffered the injury a mere three days ago. It’s certainly a positive sign that whatever kind of ankle injury he is suffering from isn’t serious enough to keep him off the ice for very long.

Despite that, however, the Oilers as a team will still have to play at least five or six games without their captain. It’ll be a challenge for an Edmonton squad that has, yet again, got off to a slow start to the season and one that won’t be easy, considering the team has games against the New Jersey Devils, Vegas Golden Knights, and Vancouver Canucks coming up.

Both Noah Philp and Drake Caggiula were called up to help the team deal with the massive loss. They will make their season debuts tonight against the Nashville Predators.

Players like Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman will have to step up in McDavid’s stead if the team wants to get their record back on the right side of .500 before the captain returns to the lineup.