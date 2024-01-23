PK Subban calls out Oilers fans, attributes winning streak to soft schedule

PK Subban is quickly becoming public enemy number one amongst Edmonton Oilers fans.

Subban has drawn the ire of the Oilers fanbase on a few occasions this season. First came back in October, where he called out their poor defensive play. He had similar comments on them in early December before appearing on The Pat McAfee Show recently, where he changed his narrative a bit. While he gave them credit for winning games, he seemed to suggest it was all due to the brilliance of Connor McDavid, failing to suggest how much they have improved their defensive game.

Fun facts.

During 13-game winning streak…

Foegele (13) and McLeod (12) lead Oilers in 5×5 points.

Oilers have allowed two goals or less in last 11 games.

Subban’s comments were so inaccurate it is stunning. https://t.co/HpNoooN6WQ — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) January 23, 2024



Despite many stats being produced that prove Subban’s theory wrong, the former Norris Trophy winner isn’t backing down. This afternoon, he uploaded a video to X, stating that the Oilers are a contender but doesn’t seem overly impressed with the Edmonton fanbase or the team’s recent success.

“Have the expectations for the Edmonton Oilers changed? Well, not for me,” Subban began. “I have championship expectations, but according to the Edmonton Oilers fanbase, half of them want to throw a parade for the 13 wins, the other half want to burn my house down for the comments I made about this team. Well, when I look at it, in 13 games, this team has scored 52 goals, 17 of those are by depth players, the rest are by the usual suspects. You bring in Paul Coffey, a Hall of Famer, a guy with championship pedigree, to add structure to the defence. Well that happened. Congratulations.

“The last 10 games out of your 13 wins were against Calgary, Seattle, Toronto, Montreal, Detroit, Chicago, Ottawa, [Philadelphia], Anaheim, and LA. Toronto, Philly, and LA, good teams, but you should be beating all those teams. I don’t see anything in there that warrants a parade, and when you look at the next three games, they’ve got Columbus, Chicago, and Nashville. Those are three games you should win.”



As Oilers fans are well aware, outside comments suggesting they are a team that relies heavily on their top players are nothing new. Those tuning in on a nightly basis are well aware that this team is firing on all cylinders throughout the entire lineup, and while it may be frustrating that some in the media don’t give them credit for that, there is nothing they can do other than continue to find ways to win games. Eventually, the narrative will change once they prove they have sustained success, particularly come the playoffs.