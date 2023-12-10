Kids take over Oilers game-day coverage with adorable content

Edmonton Oilers fans got a look at what the next generation is capable of ahead of Sunday afternoon’s tilt against the New Jersey Devils.

As part of the team’s annual “Next-Gen Game,” the organization handed the keys to the kids when it came to preparing fans for the game. The first sign that the kids had taken the reigns came in the pre-game report posted to the Oilers’ social media, where seven-year-old Christine Ching got in front of the camera.

"The #Oilers have been really working on their defence game." The kids have taken over @RogersPlace as Edmonton looks for their seventh consecutive win as they face the New Jersey Devils. Next Gen Reporter Christine Ching has your pre-game report!@trulyseltzer | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/5eynPKQZcx — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 10, 2023

Fans at Rogers Place were also able to get a fantastic rendition of both The Star Spangled Banner and O Canada from 11-year-old Suraiya. The crowd loved it so much that they gave the talented young singer a rousing ovation following the anthems.

Anthem singer Suraiya (age 11) 🎶 pic.twitter.com/C5uPQ81xWE — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 10, 2023

Over on the team’s social media pages, 12-year-old Olivia was making sure fans were getting the latest information as she acts as the Oilers’ social media admin. She was sure to get all the best angles for fans as the team walked out of the dressing room and onto the ice.

Out for warmup & mini admin is DIALLED 🔥 #NextGen pic.twitter.com/ch867LHgRR — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 10, 2023

There was even a second mascot patrolling the aisles, as 13-year-old Hudson donned a specially-made costume for him to act as Hunter’s protege.

what is going on in Edmonton pic.twitter.com/miudwcbOo0 — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) December 10, 2023

Of course, no Next-Gen game is complete without player portraits drawn by the kids helping keep the game afloat for fans. Luckily for us, we got one of those portraits shared on social media after Derek Ryan scored the first goal of the game in the first period.

The Oilers’ next theme game is set for January 6 against the Ottawa Senators when they celebrate Ukrainian Heritage Night. Their annual Pride Night is a few weeks later against the Seattle Kraken on January 18.

A full schedule of the remaining theme nights can be found on the Oilers’ website.