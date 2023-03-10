9 pet-friendly rentals under $1,100 in Edmonton

Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

Finding a new place to rent is a struggle in itself, but when you have a four-legged friend tagging along with you, it adds a whole dimension to your search.

Pet-friendly rentals can be few and far between in some places. Still, thankfully, Edmonton has a fair number of pet-welcoming properties available for a pretty reasonable price.

Here are nine pet-friendly rentals under $1,100 per month:

11025 Jasper Avenue

RentFaster.ca

This top-floor condo comes with a dishwasher, and balcony, and includes all utilities. Its parquet flooring and french doors give this place a really cute feel in our opinion.
Pets: Cats and dogs are negotiable
Rent: $1,050/month

16425 109 Street

RentFaster.ca

One-bedroom suites in this north-side apartment building offer plenty of space for a great price. It’s also close to a ton of amenities in the Castle Downs area.
Pets: Cats and dogs are negotiable
Rent: $1,025/month

7108 79 Avenue

RentFaster.ca

These pet-friendly, renovated, and affordable apartments in King Edward Park are situated in a great location close to tons of bars, shops, and restaurants. For less than $1,000 per month, you really can’t go wrong!
Pets: Cats and dogs are negotiable
Rent: $949/month

1939 104 Street

RentFaster.ca

Space is king in these south-side two-bedroom apartments, which include a large balcony and tons of storage throughout your new home. The best part of all, pets are welcome!
Pets: $25 fee
Rent: $1,100/month

6466 184 Street

RentFaster.ca

These clean and updated units consist of five buildings surrounded by a grassy courtyard. Units are larger than average, and there’s plenty of green space around for your furry friend.
Pets: Cats and dogs are negotiable
Rent: $1,100

3149 151 Avenue

RentFaster.ca

Located in the middle of Kirkness Park on the city’s north side, these one-bedroom units offer plenty of space and come complete with a dishwasher and balcony.
Pets: Cats and dogs are negotiable
Rent: $1,059/month

9925 83 Avenue Northwest

RentFaster.ca

For $1,100 per month, you could rent this cozy one-bedroom condo located right in Old Strathcona. In addition to being in an awesome location, this has in-suite laundry, a total bonus.
Pets: Small cats and dogs allowed
Rent: $1,100/month

9731 105 Street NW

RentFaster.ca

Conveniently located downtown, this swanky building offers incredible views of the Legislature and Edmonton’s River Valley. It would make for perfect river access in the summer months!
Pets: Cats and dogs are negotiable
Rent: $1,049/month

789 Tamarack Way NW

RentFaster.ca

These brand-new apartments in Tamarack offer “resort-style living” at an affordable price. Some of the amenities in this location include in-suite laundry, access to the resident clubhouse, an outdoor swimming pool in the summer months, and even an indoor pet washing station.
Pets: Cats and dogs are negotiable
Rent: $1,095/month

