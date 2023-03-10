9 pet-friendly rentals under $1,100 in Edmonton

Finding a new place to rent is a struggle in itself, but when you have a four-legged friend tagging along with you, it adds a whole dimension to your search.

Pet-friendly rentals can be few and far between in some places. Still, thankfully, Edmonton has a fair number of pet-welcoming properties available for a pretty reasonable price.

Here are nine pet-friendly rentals under $1,100 per month:

This top-floor condo comes with a dishwasher, and balcony, and includes all utilities. Its parquet flooring and french doors give this place a really cute feel in our opinion.

Pets: Cats and dogs are negotiable

Rent: $1,050/month

One-bedroom suites in this north-side apartment building offer plenty of space for a great price. It’s also close to a ton of amenities in the Castle Downs area.

Pets: Cats and dogs are negotiable

Rent: $1,025/month

These pet-friendly, renovated, and affordable apartments in King Edward Park are situated in a great location close to tons of bars, shops, and restaurants. For less than $1,000 per month, you really can’t go wrong!

Pets: Cats and dogs are negotiable

Rent: $949/month

Space is king in these south-side two-bedroom apartments, which include a large balcony and tons of storage throughout your new home. The best part of all, pets are welcome!

Pets: $25 fee

Rent: $1,100/month

These clean and updated units consist of five buildings surrounded by a grassy courtyard. Units are larger than average, and there’s plenty of green space around for your furry friend.

Pets: Cats and dogs are negotiable

Rent: $1,100

Located in the middle of Kirkness Park on the city’s north side, these one-bedroom units offer plenty of space and come complete with a dishwasher and balcony.

Pets: Cats and dogs are negotiable

Rent: $1,059/month

For $1,100 per month, you could rent this cozy one-bedroom condo located right in Old Strathcona. In addition to being in an awesome location, this has in-suite laundry, a total bonus.

Pets: Small cats and dogs allowed

Rent: $1,100/month

Conveniently located downtown, this swanky building offers incredible views of the Legislature and Edmonton’s River Valley. It would make for perfect river access in the summer months!

Pets: Cats and dogs are negotiable

Rent: $1,049/month

These brand-new apartments in Tamarack offer “resort-style living” at an affordable price. Some of the amenities in this location include in-suite laundry, access to the resident clubhouse, an outdoor swimming pool in the summer months, and even an indoor pet washing station.

Pets: Cats and dogs are negotiable

Rent: $1,095/month