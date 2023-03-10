Cities around Edmonton are now hiring and a few pay over $100,000

A wide variety of professional opportunities are available in cities around the Edmonton area, and some of them offer six-figure salaries.
We’ve compiled a list of nearby municipalities hiring for dozens of positions right now.
Strathcona County
- Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths.
- Jobs: It’s hiring for 16 positions, including a recreation attendant and a payroll specialist.
- Perks: Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.
- More: Learn more on its website.
Fort Saskatchewan
- Who: The City of Fort Saskatchewan is a rapidly growing community just northeast of Edmonton.
- Jobs: It’s hiring six positions in various fields, from Aquatics to Infomation Technology.
- Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
- More: Learn more on its website.
St. Albert
- Who: Located on the Sturgeon River northwest of Edmonton, the City of St. Albert is a beautiful community with plenty of parks and greenery.
- Jobs: There are 16 jobs available in the city of St. Albert. Some jobs are in performing arts, recreation, and aquatics.
- Perks: The City says it offers a “comprehensive benefits package.”
- More: Learn more here.
Morinville
- Who: This town just north of Edmonton has a population of about 10,000 and has a rich history of French settlement.
- Jobs: Morinville has seven jobs available right now; they want to fill positions in their summer camp coordinator spots and a protective services clerk position.
- Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
- More: Learn more here.
Spruce Grove
- Who: Just west of Edmonton is the City of Spruce Grove, a busy city with a good mix of industry and community.
- Jobs: Six jobs will be held in the City of Spruce Grove. They’re looking for firefighters/paramedics, a community support worker, and a recreation and culture facility operations manager.
- Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
- More: Learn more here.
Leduc
- Who: Leduc is in a prime location for people to enjoy both the city and rural life.
- Jobs: There are 11 jobs to be found in Leduc, and they really need lifeguards!
- Perks: Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.
- More: Learn more here.