Cities around Edmonton are now hiring and a few pay over $100,000

A wide variety of professional opportunities are available in cities around the Edmonton area, and some of them offer six-figure salaries.

We’ve compiled a list of nearby municipalities hiring for dozens of positions right now.

Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths.

Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths. It's hiring for 16 positions, including a recreation attendant and a payroll specialist.

Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.

Learn more on its website.

Who: The City of Fort Saskatchewan is a rapidly growing community just northeast of Edmonton.

The City of Fort Saskatchewan is a rapidly growing community just northeast of Edmonton. It's hiring six positions in various fields, from Aquatics to Infomation Technology.

Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.

Learn more on its website.

Who: Located on the Sturgeon River northwest of Edmonton, the City of St. Albert is a beautiful community with plenty of parks and greenery.

Located on the Sturgeon River northwest of Edmonton, the City of St. Albert is a beautiful community with plenty of parks and greenery. There are 16 jobs available in the city of St. Albert. Some jobs are in performing arts, recreation, and aquatics.

The City says it offers a "comprehensive benefits package."

Learn more here.

Who: This town just north of Edmonton has a population of about 10,000 and has a rich history of French settlement.

This town just north of Edmonton has a population of about 10,000 and has a rich history of French settlement. Morinville has seven jobs available right now; they want to fill positions in their summer camp coordinator spots and a protective services clerk position.

Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.

Learn more here.

Who: Just west of Edmonton is the City of Spruce Grove, a busy city with a good mix of industry and community.

Just west of Edmonton is the City of Spruce Grove, a busy city with a good mix of industry and community. Six jobs will be held in the City of Spruce Grove. They're looking for firefighters/paramedics, a community support worker, and a recreation and culture facility operations manager.

Extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, and retirement and pension programs.

Learn more here.

