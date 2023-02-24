ShoppingCurated

8 pet-friendly places to take your dog when the weather sucks in Edmonton

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Feb 24 2023, 7:40 pm
Erickson Stock/Shutterstock

We all hate being cooped up. Some of us hate it more than others.

This week’s bitter-cold temperatures have probably left your dog wondering why his usual walk time has been halved. Maybe your pup is a little neurotic and tends to be a little… disruptive when staring at the same few walls for hours and hours.

Fortunately, Edmonton is a pretty dog-friendly place to be, and there are a whole ton of shops that’ll let you bring your pup in while you browse. Here are some great pet-friendly places to check out that will keep those paws warm:

Tons of places in Old Strathcona

What: We are positive our doggos love visiting Old Strathcona as much as we do, and they are welcomed at numerous spots in the area.

Where: There are so many pet-friendly places in this area that the neighbourhood made its own map. Check it out!

Salisbury Greenhouse

What: This beautiful little garden centre in Sherwood Park is open year-round and is an oasis for you and your dog on these cold winter days.

Where: 52337 Range Road 232, Sherwood Park

Petland

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Petland Canada (@petlandcanada)

What: The perfect place to get those steps in while staying warm. Even better, your pup can do its own shopping while you’re there.

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

Chapters/Indigo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Indigo (@indigo)

What: Cozy up with your dog and a good book at Chapters/Indigo. They love pets, but keep them away from the cafe areas!

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

Michael’s

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michaels Stores (@michaelsstores)

What: Your dog will undoubtedly enjoy the colourful decorations and distinctive scents as you browse the aisles of this pet-friendly arts and crafts shop.

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

Home Depot

What: Let your dog explore new sights, sounds, and smells while you get ideas for your next home DIY project.

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

PetSmart

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PetSmart Canada (@petsmartcanada)

What: PetSmart is another classic place to move around while staying warm. They absolutely love pets!

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

Rona

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RONA (@rona.ca)

What: Hardware stores love pets! Roam around the expansive aisles at Rona; your pup will appreciate the exercise.

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

