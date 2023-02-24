8 pet-friendly places to take your dog when the weather sucks in Edmonton

We all hate being cooped up. Some of us hate it more than others.
This week’s bitter-cold temperatures have probably left your dog wondering why his usual walk time has been halved. Maybe your pup is a little neurotic and tends to be a little… disruptive when staring at the same few walls for hours and hours.
Fortunately, Edmonton is a pretty dog-friendly place to be, and there are a whole ton of shops that’ll let you bring your pup in while you browse. Here are some great pet-friendly places to check out that will keep those paws warm:
Tons of places in Old Strathcona
What: We are positive our doggos love visiting Old Strathcona as much as we do, and they are welcomed at numerous spots in the area.
Where: There are so many pet-friendly places in this area that the neighbourhood made its own map. Check it out!
Salisbury Greenhouse
What: This beautiful little garden centre in Sherwood Park is open year-round and is an oasis for you and your dog on these cold winter days.
Where: 52337 Range Road 232, Sherwood Park
Petland
What: The perfect place to get those steps in while staying warm. Even better, your pup can do its own shopping while you’re there.
Where: Various locations in Edmonton
Chapters/Indigo
What: Cozy up with your dog and a good book at Chapters/Indigo. They love pets, but keep them away from the cafe areas!
Where: Various locations in Edmonton
Michael’s
What: Your dog will undoubtedly enjoy the colourful decorations and distinctive scents as you browse the aisles of this pet-friendly arts and crafts shop.
Where: Various locations in Edmonton
Home Depot
What: Let your dog explore new sights, sounds, and smells while you get ideas for your next home DIY project.
Where: Various locations in Edmonton
PetSmart
What: PetSmart is another classic place to move around while staying warm. They absolutely love pets!
Where: Various locations in Edmonton
Rona
What: Hardware stores love pets! Roam around the expansive aisles at Rona; your pup will appreciate the exercise.
Where: Various locations in Edmonton