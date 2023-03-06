You can go on a ghost hunting tour this spring at Fort Edmonton Park

If shows like Ghost Hunters ever had you imagining yourself looking through night vision goggles while listening for anomalies in a haunted basement, you’re in luck.

Take part in one of two paranormal tours from now until April 12 at Fort Edmonton Park. These three-and-a-half-hour-long tours take you through the depths of the park and the river valley after dark, using a range of ghost-hunting tools and techniques.

Depending on your selection, tours will occur either at the Firkins’ House on 1905 Street or the 1846 Fort and other buildings on 1885 Street.

During the tour, you’ll use tools like Echovox, Spirit Box, Motion Detectors, Recording Devices, Laser Grids, and EMF readers while hearing some of Fort Edmonton Park’s best-kept ghost stories.

“We can not guarantee any paranormal interaction. This experience is authentic, and no gimmicks will be used,” reads the website.

Known as Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted house, the Firkins home was once owned by the esteemed dentist and adventurer Dr. Ashley M. Firkins. Many myths and legends have been told about the home, its resident ghost, and whether Dr. Firkins was a murderer.

Each tour will visit its feature location, then other buildings on 1885 Street, including Daly’s Drug Store, Lauder’s Bakery, and Kernohan’s Millinery. Possible additional stops include the Henderson House, Egge’s Stopping House, or the Dominion Lands Office.

You don’t have to wait until Halloween for a ghoulishly good thrill. Find your tickets here.

Fort Edmonton Park

Address: 7000 143 Street