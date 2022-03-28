Hello Mochi, a gourmet mochi donut shop with tons of amazing flavours, just opened in Edmonton.

Serving up tons of flavours of delicious mochi donuts, mochi squares, and more, this sweet spot had its official grand opening over the weekend.

If you’ve never tried mochi donuts before, they are a hybrid between cake donuts and chewy mochi. Mochi are Japanese rice cakes made from glutinous rice, also known as polished sticky rice.

It creates a decadent, extra chewy treat, and Hello Mochi is the new must-try place if you’re already a fan or can’t wait to have your first mochi experience.

Some of the flavours of mochi donuts here have included lemon glaze, toasted coconut buttercream, carrot cake, ice cream sundae, caramel apple, and so much more.

Flavours are always rotating, which makes being a regular here all the more fun.

Weekly flavours change, favourites stay, and pick-up orders can be filled out to ensure you never miss out. There’s even a loyalty program for the die-hard mochi fans.

Check the website for current flavours, or stop by this new spot, be surprised, and grab a mochi treat.

Hello Mochi

Address: 6191 Currents Drive NW, Edmonton

Instagram