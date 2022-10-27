Sun time: Roundtrip flights from Edmonton to Florida are $400 right now

Ready to cash in on that trip for some fun in the sun in Florida AND save a bunch of money at the same time?

Right now there are flights from Edmonton to Orlando, Florida, for $400 return. Usually, the cost of jetting there is at least $218 more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Orlando (@visitorlando)

You can visit Universal Studios Florida and Magic Kingdom Park, wander through Discovery Cove, EPCOT, and, of course, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

WestJet’s $400 offering seems to be the best one you can find in both price and time, with another flight option coming up at the same cost however there are two stops involved. A third WestJet flight with just one stop to Orlando is going for $486.

You might also like: You can fly roundtrip to Hawaii from Edmonton for under $400

"It’s surreal": Man nets huge lottery win just two days before his wedding

Alberta named a top travel destination for 2023 by National Geographic

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Orlando (MCO). Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in December.

The lowest price we found was $400 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing December 5, returning December 14

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!