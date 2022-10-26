You can fly roundtrip to Hawaii from Edmonton for under $400

Ready to cash in on that trip of a lifetime to Hawaii AND save a bunch of money at the same time?

Right now, there are not one but TWO WestJet flights from Edmonton to Maui, Hawaii, for less than $400 return. Usually, the cost of jetting there is between $263 more during the timeframe of this deal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maui Hawaii (@mauihi)

You can check out so many trails, bays, beaches, and delicious restaurants, no matter which island you decide to fly to. A helicopter tour may be in the cards when you visit; it always offers the most spectacular views!

All of the flights offered are with WestJet and are significantly cheaper than other airlines during the same time frame as this deal, with an Air Canada flight going for nearly $100 more.

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Maui (OGG) Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in early December.

The lowest price we found overall was $392 to Maui through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing December 8, returning December 16

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be on offer.