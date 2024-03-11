3 Edmonton food events happening this week: March 11 to 17

It’s yet another busy week for foodies in Edmonton!

From kicking off the weekend with brunch and yoga to trivia night, here are some of the best Edmonton food events to check out this week.

Brunch and yoga

Is there a better way to kick off the weekend than brunch and yoga? You’ll get a one-hour yoga class to stretch out your body before a mimosa and brunch dish of your choice.

When: March 16, 2024

Where: Halo Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street E, Edmonton International Airport

Price: $55 per person; buy tickets here

The Bountiful Farmers’ Market has a ton of local vendors, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods, and more.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Where: 3696 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Get the week off to a great start with Wednesday Night Trivia.

Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on some pretty sweet prizes.

When: Every Wednesday in February

Where: The Canadian Brewhouse – 15513 37th Street NW, Edmonton