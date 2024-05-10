Odd Burger: Plant-based fast-food joint opens in West Edmonton

Canadian vegan fast-food chain Odd Burger is opening its first location in Edmonton this weekend. We tried it out before its grand opening, and we already can’t wait to make a trip back.

The plant-based chain offers a variety of fast food, from burgers to wraps, salads, and desserts. Odd Burger has been expanding across Canada in recent years, with one location in Calgary and restaurants across Ontario, Saskatchewan, and BC.

We tried a few of their most popular orders and absolutely loved them. The food is fresh and delicious and a perfect plant-based substitute for all of the fast-food favourites.

First off, we tried the Famous Burger, which is basically Odd Burger’s take on a Big Mac. This thing was MASSIVE, tasted great and will definitely fill you up!

Our favourite, however, was the Sticky ChickUn Burger (pictured on the right). It was tangy, sweet, and so savoury, with a delicious seitan “chicken” patty.

Next were the fries supreme, a take on the classic side found at fast-food taco joints. You could definitely give this to a non-vegan, and they wouldn’t be able to tell the difference.

To top things off, we finished with the strawberry milkshake, which we thought was really nice. It had a creamy texture, a nice change from other vegan milkshakes we’ve tried before.

Odd Burger is hosting its grand opening tomorrow from noon to 4 pm, where it’ll be offering $1 soft serve ice cream and free swag bags for the first 30 customers.

Address: 336A Mayfield Common NW, Edmonton

