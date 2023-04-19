Gramma Bear’s Home Baking — a long-standing bakery vendor in Edmonton — has sadly closed.

“Gramma and Grampa, also known as Evelyn and Harold, have made a decision that was extremely difficult to make,” the bakery stated in an Instagram post. “They have chosen to discontinue operation of the bakery and step away from the Old Strathcona Farmers Market.”

“April 15 will be their last market day.”

Operating out of the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market, this bakery has been operating for over 35 years. They’ve also been serving “the best butter tarts” and other delicious homemade goods for over 50 years.

Evelyn and Harold Dickhout were the founders and owners, and it’s very sad to see them go. We will miss the butter tarts, hot cross buns, fresh bread, mincemeat pies, and more.

Customers took to social media comments to express how much they would miss the bakery.

“We have so enjoyed your baking, especially the butter tarts and pies,” the Chatsworth Farm commented. “Wishing you both all the best.”

“Congratulations on giving yourselves a break and time off to [possibly] do a little travelling, visit family and friends,” posted one Instagram user.

“You are loved by so many people and will be missed by many more,” posted another. “Congratulations on your long deserved retirement.”

This is a major loss for the city and it’s a loss that the farmers’ market will feel for a long time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gramma Bear’s Home Baking (@grammabearshomebaking)

Gramma Bear’s Home Baking

Address: The Old Strathcona Farmers Market – 10310 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram