Oilers' Janmark out for the rest of series due to injury: report

Mattias Janmark’s selflessness has come at a cost.

On Monday night, the Edmonton Oilers centre blocked a shot off the stick of LA Kings forward Adrian Kempe. The puck collided with the inside of Janmark’s foot and could be heard echoing through Rogers Place.

On Wednesday, Jason Gregor, co-host of the Daily Faceoff podcast, reported that the injury would likely keep Janmark out for the rest of the series.

“Janmark not on ice for full practice,” Gregor wrote on Twitter. “I saw him limping after game one.”

Janmark was not present at Edmonton’s morning skate on Wednesday.

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft said Janmark was held out of practice for maintenance reasons but was vague about his return to play. “We’ll see what comes out of the gate,” said Woodcroft.

After surrendering a two-goal lead in the third period and allowing a goal in the final 15 seconds, Edmonton suffered a disappointing 4-3 overtime loss to the LA Kings in Game 1 on Monday.

The Oilers are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defencemen, with Philip Broberg entering the lineup for Game 2 on Wednesday night.