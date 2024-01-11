Longtime Oilers writer Robin Brownlee has passed away

Some sad news on the local sports scene today: longtime Edmonton Oilers reporter Robin Brownlee has passed away.

Brownlee, who was known in recent years for his work at Oilers Nation, was just 65 years old. Jason Gregor, who often had Brownlee on the Jason Gregor Show with both TSN1260 and Sports1440, wrote a column this afternoon that said Brownlee’s heart gave out early this morning.

Rest in peace my good friend. We will miss you, Robin Brownlee. Click to read.https://t.co/nRs8UZiuMr — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) January 11, 2024

Brownlee covered the Oilers for a long time, starting way back in 1989 when he began working with the Edmonton Journal. He went on to then work for the Edmonton Sun for some time, before joining Oilers Nation in 2007. In Gregor’s tribute, he mentioned that while Brownlee missed being on the beat daily, he was happy to take a step back years ago to spend quality time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Analyn, and his two sons, Michael and Sam.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only tragic story in the sports media world today.

John Short has passed away

John Short, another longtime columnist in Edmonton, also passed away this morning at the age of 86. Short spent time working with the Edmonton Sun and the Edmonton Journal, and also once served as the public relations director for the Oilers. He was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 1988 thanks in part to his outstanding writing abilities.

“I have some sad news to share today,” Short’s son, Michael, wrote on Facebook. “My father, John Short, passed away this morning. I would like to express my gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and support staff at the Royal Alex for their compassionate care and support during Dad’s final days.”

We extend our condolences to the family & friends of local broadcasting legend, #Oilers media wall of fame inductee & @ABSportsHall honoured member John Short who passed away earlier today. pic.twitter.com/H2aluIZ30I — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 11, 2024

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Brownlee and Short during this difficult time.