Oilers' winning streak making history in more ways than one

The Edmonton Oilers are finally back in a playoff spot for the first time all season.

The team extended their winning streak to seven games on Saturday night with a 3-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on home ice. In doing so they were able to leapfrog over the Arizona Coyotes to nab the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

This is the second time in two months that the Oilers have gone on a winning streak of at least seven games. In doing so, the team is again making history on both an NHL and franchise level.

The win on Saturday night meant that Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch was the first coach in NHL history to lead his team to two seven-game winning streaks in his first 25 games behind the bench. The rookie head coach found this out in his post-game availability with reporters.

“It feels new to me, I had no idea,” said Knoblauch. “I’m happy the team is winning and playing well. It was only a matter of time before they started winning hockey games, no matter what message I sent or whatever it was.

“Hopefully, we have many more seven-game winning streaks.”

"He just does so many little things that we appreciate." Coach Knoblauch praises the work ethic of Zach Hyman after he scored all three goals in tonight's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Knoblauch was hesitant to give himself much credit but his changes to the team’s lineup and strategy have helped significantly. He has constructed a very dangerous top-six and the team’s ability to defend the rush has improved quite a bit as compared to when Jay Woodcroft was the head coach.

The winning streak also accomplished something that the Oilers haven’t done since the dynasty years of the 1980s. For the first time since the 1984-85 season, Edmonton has recorded two separate winning streaks of at least seven games in the same season.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the franchise record for multiple seven-game streaks, as the 1983-84 Oilers managed to record three separate streaks of that kind.

When it comes to the longest winning streak in franchise history, the Oilers are once again knocking at the door. The team tied the record at nine straight games at the end of last season and was one win away from getting there again last month.

The Oilers will need to put together the first 10-game heater in franchise history if they want the top spot all to themselves. That could potentially happen next weekend against the Montreal Canadiens.

It’s safe to say that the Oilers can officially put their poor start to the season in the rearview mirror. Not only is the team finding ways to win games, but also finding ways to dominate their opponent consistently.

It feels like Edmonton finally has the contender they were expecting.