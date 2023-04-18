Kings stun Oilers with playoff OT comeback win to steal Game 1

A heartbreaking loss to open the playoffs. The Edmonton Oilers surrendered a two-goal lead in the third period and allowed a goal in the final 15 seconds, before losing 4-3 in overtime to let Game 1 slip away against the LA Kings.

Both the game-tying and overtime goals came on power plays, with Alex Iafallo scoring the OT goal to complete the comeback for the Kings.

GAME ONE BELONGS TO THE KINGS! 👑 Alex Iafallo scores the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner to give the Kings their first win of the #StanleyCup Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/4ty8bszJgH — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 18, 2023

The penalty to Vincent Desharnais in overtime was a controversial one, especially because the Oilers were calling for a penalty to be given to the Kings after Warren Foegele appeared to take an elbow earlier in the sequence.

Alas, the Oilers got the only penalty, and it didn’t take the Kings long to capitalize and steal the opening game of the series.

To make things even more disheartening, the Oilers thought they had the winner early in overtime on a deflection by Derek Ryan, but it was quickly waved off due to the puck contacting the stick above the height of the cross bar.

It was a shocking ending after the Oilers appeared poised to win the game after they regained their two goal lead with just over ten minutes left in the third period. But Adrian Kempe scored shortly after and then Anze Kopitar scored with 15 seconds left to tie the game.

It was an unfortunate ending to what was a pretty well played game by the Oilers overall, especially from Leon Draisatl, who scored twice and looked dangerous throughout the contest.

Draisatl scored the opening goal of the series early in the first when he stepped into a puck that ricocheted off the skate of Matt Roy and wired a snap shot past Joonas Korpisalo.

Drai puts us on the board 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5ric1xnt6j — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 18, 2023

Then in the third period, Draisatl scored again to put the Oilers back up by two, finding his own rebound amidst a mad scramble in front of the net and flipping it over Korpisalo’s glove.

Note to self: Don't forget about Drai. 🤷 Watch the end of Game 1 between the Oilers and Kings live on Sportsnet! pic.twitter.com/jLP3aGFznD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 18, 2023

While Draisatl was effective, Connor McDavid failed to record a point in Game 1. It’s a rare occurrence, as the five-time Art Ross winner was held without a point only seven times this season. In 16 playoff games last year, McDavid was held without a point only twice, and the Oilers were shut out in both of those games.

However, McDavid still made an impact, particularly when he drew two penalties in quick succession in the first period, which led to a 5-on-3 goal.

McDavid cut through the defense to force the penalty 😤 pic.twitter.com/vDvxu9cFCd — ESPN (@espn) April 18, 2023

Despite the early success, the Oilers couldn’t close out the game, and let the Kings claim Game 1 for the second year in a row.

The Oilers and Kings faced off in Round 1 of the playoffs last season as well. The Oilers emerged victorious in a seven-game series last time around, despite losing Game 1, so there’s no reason to hit the panic button just yet.

The rosters look a little bit different this time around, including new starting goaltenders for both teams. Stuart Skinner started his first career playoff game for the Oilers, while Korpisalo was playing in his tenth – and first with the Kings. The Kings also have Drew Doughty healthy after he missed last year’s playoffs with a wrist injury.

The Oilers will look to bounce back in Game 2 on Wednesday. Puck drops at 6pm MT.