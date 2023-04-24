"It's so cool": Ekholm impressed with playoff passion from Oilers fans

Mattias Ekholm is getting his first taste of playoff hockey in Edmonton and the Oilers defenceman is impressed.

Packed arenas are a given for any city during the playoffs, but not many cities can draw a crowd for first-round watch parties.

Edmonton can.

The scenes at Oilers watch parties have been incredible, and it’s only the first round.

Good morning, #OilCountry! The @Scotiabank Playoff Plaza was buzzing with energy last night with an incredible overtime victory! pic.twitter.com/ChJ9BGgVGe — ICE District (@IceDistrict) April 24, 2023

BEST FANS IN THE LEAGUE 🫶 pic.twitter.com/6qsYKXQbqj — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 24, 2023

Ekholm was asked about the Oilers fan support at the plaza, as well the sold-out watch party inside Rogers Place for road games. Safe to say the former Nashville Predators blueliner is impressed.

“It’s so cool to watch,” said Ekholm. “There are only so many seats in our arena that you can fill. Seeing the outside watch party, like it’s the first round right? And it’s still there, and the fans are so excited. It’s been really cool to come here as a new guy in Edmonton and see how passionate everybody is about hockey.”

The Oilers are back at home on Tuesday for Game 5, with the series tied 2-2. The series will shift back to Los Angeles for Game 6 on Saturday. Game 7, if necessary, is scheduled for Monday at Rogers Place.