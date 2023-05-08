All outdoor Oilers watch parties cancelled due to weather

All three of the Edmonton Oilers outdoor watch parties were cancelled on Monday due to weather, less than an hour until puck drop.

The City of Edmonton tweeted the news out which affects the watch parties at Churchill Square, the Ford Tailgate Party, and Scotiabank Playoff Plaza.

Due to weather, the watch parties at Churchill Square, Ford Tailgate Party and Scotiabank Playoff Plaza are canceled for tonight. #LetsGoOilers #YEG #YEGDT — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) May 8, 2023

According to The Weather Network, Edmonton could see a thunderstorm this evening along with the chance of a shower overnight.

The ICE District also tweeted out that all fans in the area can watch the game inside Molson Hockey House.

⚠️ HEADS UP ⚠️ The Ford Tailgate Party and the Scotiabank Playoff Plaza will both be CLOSED tonight due to the weather. Fans in the area can watch inside Molson Hockey House. — ICE District (@IceDistrict) May 8, 2023

Game 3 of the Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights series starts at 6:30 pm, with the series tied 1-1.