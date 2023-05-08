SportsHockeyOilers

All outdoor Oilers watch parties cancelled due to weather

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
May 8 2023, 11:45 pm
All outdoor Oilers watch parties cancelled due to weather
Edmonton Oilers/ Twitter

All three of the Edmonton Oilers outdoor watch parties were cancelled on Monday due to weather, less than an hour until puck drop.

The City of Edmonton tweeted the news out which affects the watch parties at Churchill Square, the Ford Tailgate Party, and Scotiabank Playoff Plaza.

According to The Weather Network, Edmonton could see a thunderstorm this evening along with the chance of a shower overnight.

The Weather Network

The ICE District also tweeted out that all fans in the area can watch the game inside Molson Hockey House.

Game 3 of the Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights series starts at 6:30 pm, with the series tied 1-1.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.