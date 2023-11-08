Oilers' value increased $300 million over past year: report

The Edmonton Oilers may be struggling on the ice this season, but business has never been better off of it.

According to a new report by Sportico, the Oilers franchise is now worth $1.59 billion. This is an increase of 23% from last year’s valuation of $1.29 billion. That makes Edmonton the eighth most valuable franchise in the league, beating out both the Washington Capitals and Detroit Red Wings.

These figures include what ownership makes through real estate, venues, TV markets, and other team-related holdings.

🚨 NHL VALUATIONS 🚨 The average @NHL team is worth an estimated $1.31 billion with franchises in Toronto, New York, and Montreal all worth more than $2.25 billion. Full list: https://t.co/U4LWlF2jnn pic.twitter.com/B65eUVWiFD — Sportico (@Sportico) November 8, 2023

The benefactor of this is obviously Oilers owner Daryl Katz, who first purchased the team in 2008 from the Edmonton Investors Group for $200 million. This means that Katz has seen the value of the team jump nearly eight times that of what he initially paid.

The Oilers rank third among Canadian-based NHL teams in value. The Toronto Maple Leafs top the list at $2.65 billion, while the Montreal Canadiens are third with a value of $2.27 billion. Edmonton is worth more than its provincial rivals, as the Calgary Flames rank 17th in the league with a value of $1.14 billion.

The Winnipeg Jets are last among Canadian teams and 28th in the league at $925 million. Unsurprisingly, the least valuable NHL team is the Arizona Coyotes, who are valued at $675 million.

Sportico says these values were determined by “relying on publicly available information and financial record—as well as interviews with those knowledgeable of team finances.”