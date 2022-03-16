Oilers toss 24-year-old forward Tyler Benson on waivers

The Edmonton Oilers have placed forward Tyler Benson on waivers.

Benson, 24, was originally selected in the second round (No. 32) of the 2016 NHL Draft. He has two points (one goal, one assist) in 29 games with the Oilers this season, and has been scratched 26 times.

In 36 career NHL games over parts of two seasons, Benson has one goal and two assists.

He had 36 points (10 goals, 26 assists) in 36 games with the Bakersfield Condors — their American Hockey League affiliate — in 2020-21, and 141 points (34 goals, 107 assists) in 156 career AHL games.

Benson is on a one-year contract with a value of $750,000.

He will be a restricted free agent at season’s end.