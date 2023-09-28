Oilers announce 15 more training camp cuts

With NHL training camps continuing to move along, teams are being forced to make decisions on players, and the Edmonton Oilers are no different.

On Thursday afternoon, the Oilers announced that they cut 15 more players from their training camp roster. There were nine forwards who were cut, four of whom will report to the Bakersfield Condors — Cam Wright, Ture Linden, Dino Kambeitz, and Ethan De Jong. The other five forwards — Tyler Tullio, Jake Chiasson, Jayden Grubbe, Carl Berglund, and Matvey Petrov — are all under contract and have been loaned to the Condors.

There were also five defenceman cut, four of whom will report to the Condors: Xavier Bernard, Noah Ganske, Jake Johnson, and Connor Corcoran. Maximus Wanner was the fifth defenceman to be cut, and has been loaned to the Condors.

Goaltender Tyler Parks was also released, and like several others on this list, will report to the Condors in hopes of landing an AHL deal. The 31-year-old split the 2022-23 season between the AHL and ECHL.

None of these moves come as a major surprise, though a few of the players listed are some of the Oilers’ better prospects. Up front, Tullio is a player who could receive some NHL games this season if the Oilers run into injury trouble, while Petrov will have tons of eyes on him in what will be his rookie season in the AHL.

On the back end, Wanner is a prospect who has risen up the Oilers depth chart in a hurry over the past year. The 20-year-old defenceman was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft and has shown tremendous growth since in each of his past two seasons with the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Oilers will be back in action tomorrow night against the Calgary Flames as they continue their preseason action. Game time is set for 7 pm, and can be streamed to Oilers Plus subscribers.