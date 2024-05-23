Oilers catch break: Stars will not have top forward in lineup for Game 1

The Edmonton Oilers have caught a bit of a break in Game 1 of their Western Conference Finals series against the Dallas Stars.

It was announced this morning that the Stars will be without top forward Roope Hintz in the first game of the series as he continues to rehab an upper-body injury he suffered in the second round against the Colorado Avalanche. This will be the third straight game that he has sat out.

It’s a lucky break for the Oilers as Hintz has spent the majority of his time playing on Dallas’ top line and was most likely going to see hard matchups against one of Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman had the news first.

No Roope Hintz for Game 1 Still day-to-day “getting closer, hopeful for Game 2” — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 23, 2024

Hintz is not the only player on the Stars that is seemingly not at 100%. Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger seems to be dealing with some sort of illness and left yesterday’s practice a bit early to deal with things. Also, Dallas defenceman Jani Hakanpää is not skating due to an injury.

Oettinger is the expected Game 1 starter for the Stars, and there is a chance that Hintz will return in time for Game 2 on Saturday. This will make Game 1 a huge opportunity for the Oilers as this may be the most underpowered Dallas will be all series long.

Both teams have not had a lot of luck in Game 1s over the last couple of seasons. Edmonton has managed just a single Game 1 victory in their past seven attempts, while the Stars have lost six straight series openers.

One of them will have to be victorious tonight, and the Oilers are hoping that a couple of injuries and a sick goalie will help give them the edge.

Puck drop is set for 6:30 pm MT in Dallas.