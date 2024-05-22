McDavid poses for another awkward airport pic and Oilers fans love it

An Edmonton Oilers season doesn’t feel quite right without an awkward picture of captain Connor McDavid posing with fans.

As the team was heading out for a flight to Texas this morning to take on the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals, a lucky family had the opportunity to take photos with the Oilers captain at the Edmonton International Aiport.

The result was a wonderfully awkward photo of McDavid posing with a young fan.

According to Reddit user u/wrecte, the story behind the photo was that their family was at the airport waiting to fly out to Disney World when the Oilers came through and they had an opportunity to take some pics.

Oil Country absolutely adored the McDavid photo, especially with the Oilers superstar rocking a scraggly playoff beard.

“He looks like a fisherman that’s been on the coast of Nova Scotia for the past six months,” said one fan on Reddit.

“Best playoff beard we’ve seen him have so far,” said another.

This is not the first time McDavid has been caught off guard at the airport and an uncomfortable-looking photo of him posing with fans goes viral.

Back during the team’s 2017 playoff run, some fans ran up to McDavid and clung to his arms. The result was a legendary photo that has gone down as one of the best (and most uncomfortable) snapshots of the Oilers captain.

Most comments under this new photo focused on McDavid’s awkward expression and how he was once again caught on camera with an awkward fan encounter at the airport.

When you play in a hockey hotbed like Edmonton, these types of fan photos going viral are just part of the gig for McDavid.

If all goes according to plan over the next month or so, many more Oilers fans should be getting photos with the reigning NHL MVP alongside a certain silver trophy.