Former Oilers star Taylor Hall has been traded again

There was once a period in time when it seemed like Taylor Hall would be spending his whole career with the Edmonton Oilers.

Those days are long gone, with Hall expected to join his fifth team since leaving Edmonton in a recently-announced trade.

Per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Hall is heading from the Boston Bruins to Chicago Blackhawks in part of a trade that still has the details leaking out.

Taylor Hall will be going to CHI — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 26, 2023

Friedman added that Nick Foligno will be joining Hall in Chicago, where the pair will get the opportunity to skate alongside prospective first-overall pick Connor Bedard, expected to be selected on Wednesday evening by the Blackhawks. Foligno is currently heading to unrestricted free agency, however, so there’s a chance he remains unsigned for next year or joins a different team.

Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno go to CHI for Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell. Remember: Jim Montgomery had Mitchell at NCAA Denver — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 26, 2023

In return, Boston will be receiving Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell, a pair of defenders with a combined 104 NHL games between the two. In essence, it appears to be a salary dump trade for Boston, though with Regula and Mitchell at age 22 and 24, respectively, perhaps they’ll be of use to the Bruins in the future. Both Mitchell and Regula are unsigned restricted free agents this summer.

Hall has two seasons remaining on a four-year deal worth $6 million per season.

In 61 games in 2022-23, Hall put up 16 goals and 20 assists for a total of 36 points.

Since being drafted by the Oilers first overall in the 2010 draft, Hall will have now been a part of six organizations: Edmonton, the New Jersey Devils, the Buffalo Sabres, and Arizona Coyotes in addition to Boston and Chicago.

Hall was the first of four Oilers first overall picks from 2010 to 2015, with Nail Yakupov, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Connor McDavid later being selected with the top spot in the NHL Draft by Edmonton.

Hall was sent away from Edmonton back in 2016 in an infamous one-for-one trade for defender Adam Larsson, who spent five seasons in Alberta before joining the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL expansion draft.

Hall has played 13 seasons in his NHL career, where he has 264 goals and 429 assists in 822 games. He was awarded the NHL’s Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player in the 2017-18 season, his second in New Jersey, where he put up 39 goals and 54 assists for 93 points to lead the Devils to a playoff berth.