Analytics site says Oilers have best chance to win Stanley Cup

It’s been 30 years since the Stanley Cup was won by a Canadian team. This year’s Edmonton Oilers have the chance to break that curse.

With offensive powerhouses like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, stellar blueliners in Darnell Nurse and Mattias Ekholm, and a red-hot rookie netminder like Stuart Skinner, the Oilers have all the pieces in place to go on a deep playoff run.

With that said, it’s no surprise that the Pacific Division champs are frontrunners to take home the Cup this year.

Oddsmakers at Money Puck are currently giving Edmonton the best odds at the Stanley Cup. As of now, the Oilers have a 13.3% chance of taking home the championship. The Boston Bruins and reigning champion Colorado Avalanche are not far behind in the odds race, though, with 12% and 11.9% chance respectively.

Meanwhile, the New York Islanders have the smallest chance (2.2%) of taking the trophy home.

The Money Puck predictions also give Edmonton a 58.6% chance of making the second round and a 22.5% chance of reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

Per moneypuck.com, here are the full Stanley Cup odds across the NHL.

Like the oddsmakers, the majority of experts and analysts across multiple platforms are in agreement that the Oilers will get past the Los Angeles Kings in the first round. At NHL.com, 14 of 16 writers picked Edmonton to advance.

The winner of the Edmonton-LA series, which kicks off on Monday night, will face the winner of the Vegas-Winnipeg series in the second round.