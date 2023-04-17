Kings still not happy with McDavid, promise to "smack" Oilers captain

While the puck has yet to drop in the first-round series between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings, things are already getting heated.

On Monday, LA defenceman Drew Doughty was asked about Connor McDavid‘s recent hit on his linemate Mikey Anderson. Doughty did not hold back in his response.

“If we get a chance to smack him (McDavid) we’re gonna try to do that,” Doughty told reporters, after explaining how shutting down the NHL’s top scorer will be “a key to winning the series.”

The hit that Doughty and his teammates are seemingly planning a retaliation over occurred during a March 30 game, the last regular season matchup between the two Pacific Division teams. It resulted in a two-minute minor boarding penalty on the Oilers captain.

Anderson left the game shortly after being on the receiving end of the impact.

In the four times the teams played each other this season, both LA and Edmonton came away with two wins a piece. Luckily, they’ll have an entire series to settle their bad blood.

Game 1 between the Oilers and the Kings begins tonight at 8 pm MT.