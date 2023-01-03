Oilers to host "Stand with Ukraine Game" later this week

The Edmonton Oilers continue to stand with Ukraine.

The Oilers and its Community Foundation are partnering with the Canada-Ukraine Foundation to support millions of Ukrainians impacted by the ongoing war within its borders with the “Stand with Ukraine Game” when Edmonton hosts the New York Islanders on January 5.

“OEG stands in solidarity alongside the people of Ukraine,” Tim Shipton, executive vice president of OEG Sports & Entertainment, said in a release. “The human toll of suffering in Ukraine hits home as Alberta is home to more than 345,000 people of Ukrainian heritage. They are our friends and neighbours, their culture and traditions are a significant part of the fabric of our community here in Oil Country.”

The EOCF & @EdmontonOilers are teaming up with the Canada-Ukraine Foundation (@CUFCanada) this week with a Stand With Ukraine game on Thursday as well as a multi-day 50/50 raffle supporting the UCC-CUF Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. https://t.co/zBSVCz3zj1 — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) January 3, 2023

The game will feature a plethora of Ukrainian cultural events at Rogers Place, including a ceremonial puck drop with Ukrainian families recently relocated to Canada, the anthem performed by the Ukrainian Male Chorus of Edmonton, and limited edition “Oilers Stand with Ukraine” merchandise to benefit the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

The Oilers 50/50 raffle from January 3-7 will also support Canada-Ukraine Foundation. Proceeds will help the UCC-CUF Humanitarian Appeal continue to deliver aid — including food, medicine, and ongoing assistance projects.

Tickets are available now at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.

Edmonton held a similar draw last March.

The Oilers will also host the Ukrainian Men’s U-25 National Team, who are touring Canada as part of their ‘Hockey Can’t Stop’ tour. The club will play the University of Alberta Golden Bears on Tuesday night at Clare Drake Arena.

A special moment here at Rogers Place. The Ukrainian anthem is performed before the Canadian anthem + tonight’s puck drop. Much love to all those in Ukraine & their loved ones around the world 🇺🇦❤️#Oilers | @RogersPlace pic.twitter.com/NWkwAGsUx6 — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) March 6, 2022

“The UCC-APC is incredibly grateful for OEG’s steadfast and unwavering support for Ukraine,” Andriy Tovstiuk, board member of the UCC-APC, said. “These initiatives will not only raise greatly needed aid for Ukraine but will also continue to drive awareness across Alberta for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against Russian aggression.

“We encourage all supporters of democracy, freedom, and international law to purchase tickets for the Oilers 50/50 and the University hockey games in support of Ukraine. Fans are also encouraged to wear Ukraine’s colours of blue and yellow in support.”