Oilers 50/50 draw will benefit Canada-Ukraine Foundation

The Edmonton Oilers are supporting Ukrainian-Canadians in their latest 50/50 draw.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine over recent weeks, the Oilers announced today that 50/50 proceeds from their upcoming draw will support the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

The 50/50 draw runs until Wednesday, with tickets available at the prices of one ticket for $5, 10 tickets for $10, 80 tickets for $25, and 250 tickets for $50. Tickets are available to be purchased by anyone currently in Alberta over the age of 18.

Net proceeds from the EOCF online 50/50 today through Wednesday will support the Canada-Ukraine Foundation! 🇺🇦 We also have THREE loge tables for upcoming #Oilers home games PLUS a Ford Escape to be won with today's early-bird draws! 🎟 https://t.co/WOZNGhGMk6 pic.twitter.com/ODWZKkQBJp — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) March 7, 2022

At press time, the pot was over $150,000. In addition to the cash prize, the Oilers’ foundation is also offering loge seats at an Oilers game, as well as a Ford Escape for those who buy early bird tickets throughout the day.

“The Canada-Ukraine Foundation was formed in order to coordinate, develop, organize and deliver assistance projects generated by Canadians and directed to Ukraine. CUF therefore was established as a national charitable foundation that would coordinate with Canadian organizations that have projects in Ukraine, as well as other projects in Canada,” the organization’s website reads.

Per Statistics Canada’s 2016 census, Alberta has the second-largest Ukrainian population of any Canadian province, behind Ontario. Nearly 370,000 Ukrainian-Canadians call Alberta home.

50/50 tickets can be purchased through the Oilers’ website here.