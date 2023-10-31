Skinner spotted in new goalie gear to match Oilers' third jerseys

Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner showed off a new set of gear at practice on Tuesday morning.

This gear is meant to go with Edmonton’s navy blue and orange third jerseys, which the team will wear for the first time this season on Thursday.

Stuart Skinner rocking some new gear at practice. Oilers are wearing their third jerseys on Thursday. #Oilers pic.twitter.com/LoGOKwSiR2 — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) October 31, 2023

The gear, much like the jersey, does not have any white on it, which makes it a bit more striking than the typical NHL goalie gear. It is a similar look that he wore with the jersey last year as well. Unfortunately, it does not appear a new mask is on the horizon as he was seen wearing his usual one during practice.

It might be a subtle nod to the equipment Mike Smith wore with these jerseys, which also featured predominantly navy blue gear with orange highlights.

Oilers Mike Smith (40 years, 54 days) 2nd oldest goaltender in postseason history with a Game 7 shutout (Dwayne Roloson – 41 yrs, 197 d for Lightning in 2011) pic.twitter.com/fLugqG9kdX — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 15, 2022

Skinner has been quite busy when it comes to breaking in different sets of gear. Over the weekend, he wore his Grant Fuhr-inspired gear at Commonwealth Stadium for the 2023 NHL Heritage Classic. He must have been comfortable in it as he was excellent on the outdoor ice, stopping 24 of 26 shots in a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames.

It’s been a bit of a hectic start to the season for the 24-year-old. In five starts, he holds a 1-2-1 record and a .836 save percentage. It seems like he is starting to round into his old self with a valiant performance in a 3-0 loss to the New York Rangers last week and the aforementioned Heritage Classic win.

A starting goalie has not been confirmed for the Oilers’ next game against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. If Skinner gets the nod between the pipes, it will be the first time this season that fans can see the gear in action.