Oilers have heavy interest in signing standout college goalie: report

The Edmonton Oilers are being reported as one of the favourites to sign a standout U Sports goaltender out of Ontario’s Brock University.

CBC reporter Ben Steiner shared that the Oilers will be signing goaltender Connor Ungar to an entry-level deal after posting a 20-6-0 record and a .932 save percentage with Brock this season.

Have heard from several sources that standout U SPORTS G Connor Ungar will sign an NHL contract with the Edmonton Oilers and be assigned to the minors. He had a .932 SV% as an OUA rookie and made 41 saves vs. UNB.

If this signing does get done, Ungar will be joining an Oilers organization flush with goaltenders. Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard are holding down the NHL jobs while Jack Campbell and Olivier Rodrigue are having success with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

The 22-year-old Ungar would most likely be assigned to the ECHL where he would share the net with Ryan Fanti while playing with the Fort Wayne Comets.

Ungar, a Calgary native, had brief stints in the WHL with the Brandon Wheat Kings and the AJHL’s Whitecourt Wolverines early in his career. He eventually found a steady starting job in the WHL in 2021-22 with the Red Deer Rebels, appearing in 34 games, and then again in 2022-23 with the Moose Jaw Warriors in another 38 games before leaving for U Sports.

His three most recent years of hockey have been wildly successful from an individual standpoint, amassing a 67-22-1 record split between the WHL and U Sports. The potential to be a starting goalie in the NHL might be low right now but he is worth a flyer for an Oilers team looking for a longer-term solution to back-up Skinner.